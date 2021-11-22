Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle star with the bat as they win by 40 runs
Sports2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute on Monday to “outstanding human being” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked as Manchester United manager.
Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford in August, has scored nine times in 13 games for United this season but has failed to prevent the club’s slide down the Premier League table after a series of embarrassing results.
Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, less than 24 hours after United’s humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford, which followed chastening home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.
Ronaldo, 36, was a teammate of Solskjaer’s in his first spell at the club under Alex Ferguson.
“He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man United,” Ronaldo said on Twitter.
“But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!”
Former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer’s coaching team, will take charge of upcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.
United are already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, and face a crucial Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday. — AFP
Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle star with the bat as they win by 40 runs
Sports2 days ago
Afghan opener smokes 10-ball 30 in six-wicket win over the defending champions
Sports2 days ago
Openers crack half-centuries as India romp to a seven-wicket win
Sports2 days ago
The former action movie star enjoyed the action on day four of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sports3 days ago
For coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma, there couldn’t be a better start than a series win against an old nemesis
Sports3 days ago
The Northern Irishman shoots a seven-under par 65 in the first round of the DP World Tour Championship
Sports3 days ago
The fifth season gets underway in the UAE capital from Friday
Sports3 days ago
Starting 2022, the European Tour will be called the 'DP World Tour'
Sports3 days ago