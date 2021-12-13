Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, Salah shortlisted for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have been shortlisted in the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. — Supplied photo

Dubai - The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Armani Hotel on December 27

By Team KT Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 6:23 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have been shortlisted in the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, with the winners to be announced during a star-studded ceremony at the Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai, on December 27.

Fans have voted for their favourite nominees to proceed to the second round of voting, while a further Player Career Award will be announced during the gala evening. The second round of voting is now open for the public to cast their votes and help pick the winner in each award category.

In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will celebrate the football industry and the return of football activities worldwide. An impressive line-up of some of the biggest icons in international football, stars and guests will attend the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai on December 27.

One of the most highly anticipated categories — Best Men’s Player of the Year — has Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in contention, alongside other popular names, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah.

Once again showcasing women’s football, the first Dubai Globe Soccer Award for the Best Women’s Club of the Year, has five teams in the frame; Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 2019 winner, Manchester City and England player Lucy Bronze, is shortlisted in the Best Women’s Player of the Year category along with Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas.

Fans have narrowed the field of the original fifteen candidates in the Best Club of the Year category to Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Flamengo and Manchester City.