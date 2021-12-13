Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski, Salah shortlisted for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The Australian driver stormed from 10th to third, ensuring himself a podium finish and his third title in three years
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have been shortlisted in the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, with the winners to be announced during a star-studded ceremony at the Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai, on December 27.
Fans have voted for their favourite nominees to proceed to the second round of voting, while a further Player Career Award will be announced during the gala evening. The second round of voting is now open for the public to cast their votes and help pick the winner in each award category.
In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will celebrate the football industry and the return of football activities worldwide. An impressive line-up of some of the biggest icons in international football, stars and guests will attend the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai on December 27.
One of the most highly anticipated categories — Best Men’s Player of the Year — has Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski in contention, alongside other popular names, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah.
Once again showcasing women’s football, the first Dubai Globe Soccer Award for the Best Women’s Club of the Year, has five teams in the frame; Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 2019 winner, Manchester City and England player Lucy Bronze, is shortlisted in the Best Women’s Player of the Year category along with Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas.
Fans have narrowed the field of the original fifteen candidates in the Best Club of the Year category to Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Flamengo and Manchester City.
The Dutchman bests title rival Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says the Yas Marina Circuit is free-flowing and more enjoyable, while the changes have also made a positive first impression on four-time champion Sebastian Vettel
The Briton steered his Mercedes around the revised 5.2km layout of the Yas Marina track in one minute, 23.274 seconds, beating his Red Bull rival by 0.214 seconds
The victory banished the odour of defeat from the Brisbane venue where Australia, under former skipper Tim Paine, lost the series-decider to an under-strength India in January
A bit of banter from the new captain was all Nathan Lyon needed to end his 11-month wait to move from 399 Test wickets and become just the third Australian to hit the 400 milestone
The spinner reaches 400 Test wickets as England slump to nine-wicket defeat
The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
