UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ronaldo charged by FA for clash with Everton fan

Footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Everton on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police

Cristiano Ronaldo. — AP file
Cristiano Ronaldo. — AP file

By AFP

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 7:06 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo was charged with "improper and/or violent" conduct by the English Football Association on Friday for an incident dating back five months.

Footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Everton on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton on Saturday 9 April 2022," said a FA spokesperson.

"It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent."

After the incident, which occurred when Ronaldo was making his way towards the tunnel, the 37-year-old issued a social-media apology for his "outburst" and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".

If found guilty of the charge, Ronaldo could face a ban from upcoming Premier League matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only started in the league once this season under Erik ten Hag after failing to force a move away from Old Trafford during the transfer window.

In a statement, United said: "We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"We will be supporting the player in response to the charge."


More news from Sports