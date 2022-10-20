Ronaldo axed from Man Utd squad to face Chelsea after Spurs tantrum

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United's squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea after his tantrum against Tottenham.
Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday.
The 37-year-old star reportedly told United manager Erik ten Hag that he did not want to come on as a late substitute.
"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday's Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture," a United statement said on Thursday.
The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart