Rohit to miss ODI opener against Australia; Test squad unchanged

India on Sunday retained their squad for the final two Tests against Australia after taking a 2-0 lead in the series, but said skipper Rohit Sharma would miss the opening one-day international of the tour.
The hosts hammered Australia by six wickets inside three days of the second Test in New Delhi to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The two teams will next head to the third and fourth Tests of the series in Indore (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) followed by three ODI matches starting March 17.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Rohit would miss the ODI opener due to "family commitments", with his deputy Hardik Pandya to lead the side.
There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form.
Test squad for third and fourth Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
