Rohit scores half-century as India make 190-6 against Windies in 1st T20I

Skipper Rohit Sharma scores 27th T20 International half-century

Rohit Sharma (right) plays a shot as Nicholas Pooran looks on during the 1st T20I on Friday. — AFP

By Team KT/ANI Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 8:21 PM

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik played a neat cameo as India posted 190-6 in the first T20 International on Friday.

Rohit made 64, his 27th T20I fifty, from 44 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes, while Karthik scored an unbeaten 41 from just 19 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph took two for 46.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl.

“Going to bowl first. Maybe there’s something on the pitch. Nice to know what you’re chasing. Looking forward to this series. We enjoy the format. We like to entertain. One spinner. Alzarri Joseph making his debut. Shimron Hetmyer back into the team," Pooran said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Rohit said: “Ready to go. Good to have some time off. Pretty excited to get back and get things underway. First international game being played here, good to see the fans coming in large numbers. Facility looks good. Will have to look at how the wicket plays. Few guys have left, few have come back. Quite excited to get underway.”

Earlier in the day, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was announced as a replacement for KL Rahul in India’s squad for the five-match series.

In an official statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, it was confirmed that KL Rahul tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had been advised to rest by the BCCI medical team.

Brief scores:

India: 190-6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 24; Alzarri Joseph 2-46)

vs West Indies

Toss: West Indies

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (C) (wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy and Keemo Paul.

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.