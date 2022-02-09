Rohit lauds Krishna, says he has not seen that kind of spell in a long, long time in India

Ahmedabad - The fast bowler's career-best figures involved three maiden overs in his spell of nine to make India extend their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11

Skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hailed Prasidh Krishna's spell of 4-12 as one of the best in India after the hosts outplayed West Indies by 44 runs to clinch the one-day series.

West Indies faltered in their chase of 238 to be bowled out for 193 in 46 overs in the second ODI as India took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Ahmedabad.

Krishna's career-best figures involved three maiden overs in his spell of nine to make India extend their successive ODI series win record over West Indies to 11.

"I have not seen that kind of spell in a long, long time in India," Rohit, who took over as the full-time ODI skipper in the previous match, said of Krishna's bowling.

"He bowled with skill, he bowled with pace. The others complimented him. All in all a great bowling effort."

Krishna, who played his sixth ODI for India since his debut in March last year against England, said it was "flattering" to hear such high praise from Rohit — a veteran of 229 ODIs.

Pace bowler Shardul Thakur took two wickets while the rest of the bowlers got one each.

Suryakumar Yadav's 64 remained key as India posted 237 for nine, a total that looked below par but proved enough for the tourists who came into the match without injured skipper Kieron Pollard.

In reply, West Indies lost opener Brandon King for 18 and Darren Bravo for one with Krishna taking down both the batsmen in his first two overs.

Krishna struck again in his second spell to send back stand-in-skipper Nicholas Pooran, for nine, as West indies slipped to 66-4.

"I have been striving to get more consistency. I remember when I started, I was excited and had so many emotions running through me," player of the match Prasidh told reporters.

"But over a period of time we have had our plans very clear and glad it paid off."

Shamarh Brooks raised hopes of a fightback with a 41-run partnership with Akeil Hosein who attempted to keep up the chase after his partners' departure in another gritty stand with Fabien Allen.

'Special' Odean

All-rounder Odean Smith, who took two wickets with his pace bowling, gave India a scare with 20-ball 24 but Washington Sundar got him out and Krishna took the final wicket.

Earlier, Yadav and KL Rahul, who made 49, put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket after West Indies fast bowlers struck early to reduce India to 43-3.

Pace spearhead Kemar Roach drew first blood after getting Rohit caught behind for five in the third over of the innings.

Pollard's replacement Smith rattled the hosts with his double strike in one over to send back Rishabh Pant, who opened the batting, out for 18 and Kohli also walked back on 18.

"Odean is special. He is a strong guy," Pooran said of the 25-year-old Smith who played his fourth ODI since his debut in January.

"He is still young. With experience, sky is the limit for him."

The final match is on Friday at the same venue.