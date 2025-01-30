Robinson-Thompson shoots course record, flirts with history in Bahrain Championship

Since 1972, only Oliver Fisher has shot a 59, with the Briton coming close with a stunning eight-birdie 61

By

KT Golf







Follow us



Brandon Robinson Thompson carded a course-record 61 to take a three-shot lead after round one of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, as he came agonisingly close to add his name to the DP World Tour history books.

Only Oliver Fisher has carded a 59 since the formation of the DP World Tour in 1972, but fellow Englishman Robinson Thompson had that magic number in his sights when he recorded eight birdies and two eagles through his opening 17 holes.

However, the HotelPlanner Tour graduate finished with his only bogey of the day after going long with his approach from a fairway bunker to end the opening day at 11 under -and better the previous Royal Golf Club course record by three shots - with countryman Callum Tarren his nearest challenger at eight under.

Robinson Thompson clicked into gear with an eagle at the par-five third, before backing it up immediately with a birdie at the 443-yard fourth. Further gains followed at the sixth

and eighth, before the 32-year-old closed out his front nine by rolling in an eagle putt from 28 feet at the ninth.

He missed a short birdie effort at the tenth, but a run of four consecutive birdies from the 12th through to the 15th put everyone on 59 watches before he lipped out for five in a row

from distance at the par-three 16th. His chance at history was back on though when his putter delivered again at the 17 th, before his dropped shot at the last.

Tarren shot eight birdies in his bogey-free round of 64 to sit three shots off the lead, with Pablo Larrazábal recorded the lowest round of the afternoon with his round of 66 as the the wind picked up around Royal Golf Club.

The Spaniard is in a tie for third at six under par alongside Frenchman Martin Couvra, Scott Richie Ramsay and Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland.

Robinson Thompson told the media post round, ‘I didn’t picture it this morning when it was raining and there were forecasts of super-strong winds. Very happy to get off to the start I did. A little bit of a sour taste in my mouth (bogeying the last), but I holed my fair share.’

"I was aware I was on #59Watch after about nine holes! And then I hit it to about four feet. on 10, unfortunately, I missed that one. It was just an accumulation of a lot of good decision-making and execution.

"I wouldn’t say it was perfect by a long way, but I was smart when I had to be and I hit a couple of shots to 25, 30 and 35 feet. Luckily made a couple of those. It was good decision-making, good golf shots, and I made a lot of putts.

"I think it’s my lowest round as a professional, let alone on the DP World Tour. It has to be up there with a Sunday to close out a Challenge Tour event last year. I know it’s the first round but 61, that’s up there."

Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello, a Dubai Golden VISA Awardee found some form with a five-under-par 67 to be tied sixth.

First Round Leading Scores

Top Stories B. Robinson Thompson (Eng) 61. C. Tarren (Eng) 64. P. Larrazabal (Spain) 66. M. Couvra (Fr) 66. R. Ramsay (Scot) 66. T. Pulkkanen (Fin) 66. R. Cabrera Bello (Spain) 67. R. Fisher (Eng) 67. J. Lagergren (Swe) 67 Sports