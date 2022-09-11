Robinson strikes before South Africa fight back

Sussex seamer Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, his third five-wicket innings haul in 11 career Tests, as South Africa were dismissed for just 118

England's Ollie Robinson walks off holding the ball after taking a five wicket haul in South Africa first innings as teammates applaud. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 12:11 AM

Ollie Robinson returned his best England figures before South Africa hit back in the third and deciding Test at the Oval on Saturday after cricket paid its respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

Yet an extraordinary third day — but the first active one in the game — finished with England 154-7, a lead of just 36 runs.

South Africa left-arm quick Marco Jansen, who had top-scored with 30 in the Proteas' meagre total after he was unluckily left out of the second Test, removed England's top four as he took 4-34 in 11 overs.

Then fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who captured the key wicket of Ollie Pope, who fell for 67 on his Surrey home ground.

Pope fenced at a good-lenth ball outside off stump and was caught behind -- to his evident disgust -- as a sparkling 77-ball innings featuring 52 runs in boundaries ended in tame fashion.

Surrey and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, fresh from his unbeaten hundred in the second Test at Old Trafford, was 11 not out. Robinson was unbeaten on three when bad light ended play just over half an hour before the scheduled close even though the floodlights were on.

The opening day was washed out without a ball bowled and there was no play on Friday following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Thursday, leaving three days.

But South Africa thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord's inside three days before the hosts were as quick as they won the second Test in Manchester by an innings and 85 runs.

Stokes had won the toss on Thursday and opted to bowl first and Saturday's overcast conditions favoured the bowlers.