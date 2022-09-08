Rizwan displaces Azam at top of T20I rankings

The opener has been in stunning form in the Asia Cup, leading the chart with 192 runs in three matches

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan warms up before the start of the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. — AFP

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022

Pakistan opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has become the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world, displacing his captain Babar Azam at the top of the charts in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Rizwan has been in stunning form in the Asia Cup, leading the chart with 192 runs in three matches.

Rizwan was Pakistan’s mainstay with the bat in their matches against Hong Kong and India, scoring 78 not out and 71 respectively in their back-to-back victories. His performances have seen him gain the top spot, overtaking Babar, who has endured a lean run in the tournament so far.

Rizwan becomes only the third Pakistani batter to top the T20I rankings chart after Babar and Misbah-ul-Haq. Babar has been at the top of the T20I batting charts for 1155 days in his career (as of September 7).

In other big movements in the batting chart, Pathum Nissanka has gained one spot to move up to No.8, after his brilliant run in the Asia Cup. Nissanka has notched up scores of 20, 35 and 52 in his last three matches, with his latest performance helping Sri Lanka beat India in a Super Four encounter.

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz is one of the biggest movers, gaining 14 spots to No 15, driven by his 84 against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also moves up four spots to No.13 after his 72 against Sri Lanka.

In the bowling chart, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s (Afghanistan) 2/30 has helped him gain three spots, to move to joint No.6, along with Akeal Hosein (West Indies).

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has been at his economical best during the Asia Cup, registering figures of 1/23, 1/29 and 1/29 in the last three games and has been richly rewarded. He breaks into the top 10, moving up five spots to No 8.

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan also moves up one spot to No.14 after 4/8 and 2/31 against Hong Kong and India respectively.

Meanwhile, David Warner of Australia has gained one spot, moving up to No.6 in the One-day International (ODI) batting rankings, mainly on the back of his 94 against Zimbabwe in the third ODI.

Mitchell Starc, also of Australia, moves up three spots in the bowling rankings to No.12 after aggregating five wickets in his last three ODIs.

Glenn Maxwell moves up one spot to No.9 in the all-rounders’ chart after registering figures of 4/52 in the first ODI against New Zealand in which Australia prevailed in a thriller. — APP