Revealed: The ‘Honey’ Lady who helped Mooen Ali cure bruised finger

Susan Thompson-Craig’s partner had asked her to give the England allrounder the miracle gel that helped him stage a winning Ashes comeback

The Moeen Ali honey gel saga may have come to a happy end with the mystery donor of the ointment that cured the allrounder’s bruise on his bowling finger revealing himself.

Ali was given a jar of Medihoney jar by a female NHS staffer which he willingly accepted and used to treat the nasty wound he sustained during the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

The ointment, which is also an effective cure against burns, worked wonders on the bruise and helped Ali to stage a winning comeback for the third Test that England won.

Ali claimed the prize scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith with the space of nine delivers which proved decisive in end/

Meanwhile, Ali was desperately tried to reach the ‘lady to thank her for helping him regain fitness.

However, he did not know where to start having missed the letter that she had sent him to enquire about his well-being. But he did request the BBC website to mention that he would like to know who she was.

And it worked.

Susan Thompson-Craig from Norfolk was the NHS nurse who gave Ali the honey on behalf of her partner, who happened to be a big fan of the English cricket star.

Thompson-Craig's partner Derek dashed off a message to the BBC and her details were passed on to Moeen.

"I saw how much of a big problem Moeen's finger was," said Thompson-Craig, who works in sales for Integra, the company that manufacturers of Medihoney in the UK.

"I tracked down an address for him and sent him a load of bits and pieces, with a letter explaining that we work with the NHS and also that there was nothing in the product that would contravene drug testing or his Muslim faith."

It appears, that all's well that ends well of you trust in friends, even if you don't know them.