Registration for NAS volleyball tournament to open on February 1

Teams can register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum of 10, but at least two of the players should be Emiratis. — Supplied photo

Dubai - A list of six sports — volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu — will be part of the ninth season

By Team KT Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 1:55 PM

The organising committee of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament has announced registration of teams and players for the 2022 NAS Volleyball Championship will open on February 1 through the official website of Dubai Sports Council (www.dubaisc.ae).

The committee had earlier announced a list of six sports — volleyball, padel, wheelchair basketball, running, cycling and jiu-jitsu — that will be part of the ninth season of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which is held every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The registration of teams for the volleyball championship will start from February 1 and continue until February 22, while the registration of players for the tournament will be open from February 1 until March 22. Teams can register a maximum of 14 players and a minimum of 10, but at least two of the players should be Emiratis. All the players should be aged 18 and above.

The participating teams will be divided into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the semifinal stage.

Registration for the running, cycling, paddle, jiu-jitsu and wheelchair basketball tournaments will start on February 22 on Dubai Sports Council website (www.dubaisc.ae).

The NAS Run will feature races in different categories across two distances — 5km and 10km — and it is open to all men and women living in the UAE, of any nationality or ability, but only amateurs are allowed to take part in the 5km Run. Registration will remain open until April 3.

The 75km NAS Cycling Championship will also witness competition across multiple categories like Men’s Open, People of Determination category, Women’s Open, Amateur Emiratis and Amateur Female. The event is open to men and women of all nationalities living in the UAE, and registration will continue until April 10.

The NAS Padel Championships will take place in Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex with competitions in two different categories – individual category and team category. Registration for the NAS Padel tournament will continue until March 18.

Registration for the NAS Wheelchair Basketball tournament will remain open until March 25, while registration for the NAS Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue until April 15.