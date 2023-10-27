Reason to smile as Yas Links Charity Golf Day drives fundraising for a special cause

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
A quartet of players from Grosvenor House won the Links Charity Golf Day which was held recently at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.
Damien Scott, Daniel Visagie, Jaco Grove and Buddie Ceronie representing Dubai’s luxury hotel, shot a superb 105 points to take top spot by nine points.
Links Charity Golf Day is held for a good cause in Operation Smile who help give free surgeries to the one in 700 children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip.
Dhs 112,960 was raised on the day thanks to all who attended as well as the support the event received from Operation Smile, Marriott Business Council and Yas Links Abu Dhabi.
Special thanks was given by the organisers to Marriott Business Council, The Lighthouse Club and all other entities that donated prizes and sponsorship for the day.
Results
Damien Scott, Daniel Visagie, Jaco Grove & Buddie Ceronie 105 pts
Sonia Cox, Mark Cox, Deirdre Dudeney & Nicole Webber 96 pts
Chris de Looze, Charles Batchelor, Patrick Morris & Nathan Waller 96 pts
Nearest the Pin in two shots on Hole 7 – Alexander Banks
Nearest the Pin Hole 8 – Munir Virani
Nearest the Pin Hole 17 – Ahmed Al Menhali
