Reason to smile as Yas Links Charity Golf Day drives fundraising for a special cause

A welcome Dhs 112,960 was raised at the Abu Dhabi Club event for children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip

The winning Grosvenor Hotel - Dubai Team and officials at the recent Yas Links Abu Dhabi Links Charity Golf Day.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 1:12 PM

A quartet of players from Grosvenor House won the Links Charity Golf Day which was held recently at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Damien Scott, Daniel Visagie, Jaco Grove and Buddie Ceronie representing Dubai’s luxury hotel, shot a superb 105 points to take top spot by nine points.

Links Charity Golf Day is held for a good cause in Operation Smile who help give free surgeries to the one in 700 children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip.

Dhs 112,960 was raised on the day thanks to all who attended as well as the support the event received from Operation Smile, Marriott Business Council and Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Special thanks was given by the organisers to Marriott Business Council, The Lighthouse Club and all other entities that donated prizes and sponsorship for the day.

Results

Damien Scott, Daniel Visagie, Jaco Grove & Buddie Ceronie 105 pts

Sonia Cox, Mark Cox, Deirdre Dudeney & Nicole Webber 96 pts

Chris de Looze, Charles Batchelor, Patrick Morris & Nathan Waller 96 pts

Nearest the Pin in two shots on Hole 7 – Alexander Banks

Nearest the Pin Hole 8 – Munir Virani

Nearest the Pin Hole 17 – Ahmed Al Menhali