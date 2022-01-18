Real Madrid legend and six-time European Cup winner Gento dies

Judgement is expected within hours
Sports2 days ago
Paco Gento, the only footballer to win six European Cups, has died aged 88, his former club Real Madrid announced on Tuesday.
Gento's club record of 23 trophies, which stood for over 50 years, was equalled on Sunday by Real captain Marcelo when he came on as a substitute in the Super Cup victory.
Gento scored 182 goals in 600 matches, also accruing among his trophies 12 league titles and two Spanish Cups from 1953-1971.
"Real Madrid C. F., the club's president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the death of Francisco Gento, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football," read Real's statement on their website.
"Paco Gento is the only player in the history of football to have won the European Cup 6 times.
"He will always be remembered by madridistas and all football fans as one of their greatest."
Gento played on the left wing in a formidable attacking line-up with some of the greatest names of the era, including Alfredo di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and Ferenc Puskas.
They won five successive European Cups from 1956 to 1960 with Gento surviving a cull of that generation by former teammate-turned-manager Miguel Munoz and going on to lift the trophy for a sixth time in 1966.
Judgement is expected within hours
Sports2 days ago
Serbian star’s high-powered legal team kicked off an emergency appeal in Australia’s Federal Court
Sports2 days ago
The Serbian player is challenging the Immigration Minister's decision to revoke his visa on public health grounds
Sports2 days ago
The 25-year-old Monty receives an Amateur Invite to play in the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship from February 3 to 6
Sports2 days ago
Here are the key reasons the Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke gave in a written document released by the Federal Court hearing on Djokovic’s appeal
Sports2 days ago
Liverpool, in third place 14 points behind, having played two games fewer, look to be the only team realistically capable of stopping City
Sports2 days ago
While he stressed that he respected the Serb as a person and player, Rafael Nadal made it clear no one was bigger than the sport
Sports2 days ago