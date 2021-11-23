Raza to lead 14-man UAE squad at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Sports1 day ago
Ahmed Raza will lead a 14-man squad in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 to be played in Namibia, the Emirates Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.
The squad is a blend of experience and youth and consists of players like Muhammad Waseem, who shone during the Abu Dhabi T10 League last season, as well as Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa and Chirag Suri.
The recently resumed League acts as a qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023.
“We are delighted that the UAE Men’s team is about to begin their exciting journey towards the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.” said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, selection committee chairman, Emirates Cricket.
“In preparation for this challenge, early last year, Emirates Cricket implemented an intense training programme managed by our senior coaching team. Coming out of this programme, we see that each player now brings both unique and complementing skills resulting in a strong and confident team ready to play at the international level,” he added.
“We already saw the players’ performances during the team’s series win against Test-Nation Ireland earlier this year. Emirates Cricket has continued, throughout Covid and the summer months, to expose our players to competitive tournaments, such as the D10, D20 and D50, as well as numerous 50-over preparation matches all aimed at maintaining and managing match-day pressures while continuing to enhance their skills. We eagerly look forward to the start of our team’s campaign with a winning performance,” Kamali elaborated.
The squad is set to depart early on Wednesday.
Squad: Ahmed Raza (C) Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwaan, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Mohammad Boota.
Sports1 day ago
