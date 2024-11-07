Rayhan Thomas trains his sights on DP World Tour Card at Final Stage of Q-School in Spain

on: Infinitum Golf in Spain is the venue for the six round DP World Tour's Final Stage Qualifying School. - Supplied photo

Dubai-born golfer Rayhan Thomas is set to make his mark as he tees off at 9:05 am tomorrow in the first round of the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage at INFINITUM Golf in Tarragona, Spain.

The 24-year-old, who turned professional in June, is among 156 players vying for coveted DP World Tour playing privileges for the 2025 season.

"I’m excited about what’s ahead," said Rayhan, who feels in top form heading into the tournament. "I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing since turning pro in June —playing my game and putting my foot on the gas."

The final two rounds will see the top 20 players (and ties) earn their spot on the DP World Tour next season. With the stakes high, Rayhan will be looking to capitalize on his strong start and continue his impressive rise in professional golf.

Rayhan Thomas is excited about what lies ahead. - Supplied photo.

Rayhan will tee off in the company of two-time HERO Dubai Desert Classic winner Stephen Gallacher and Charlie Crockett (Eng).

He came through the First Stage Qualifier at Donnington Grove Golf Club, England, with rounds of 69, 67, 68 and 67 for a total of 271 and a tied ninth finish. In the Second Stage Qualifying in Spain, he shot rounds of 69, 67, 68 and 67 to finish on 13 under par in tied 10th..

Thomas commented on the publication of the draw: “Both of the golf courses are unique – they are both good. They have struggled with a lot of rain in the region – so it is soft – there has been some flooding, but all is set for the tee-off tomorrow.’

“On the Hills Course, you have to drive it well and the Lakes Course has some special challenges, with plenty of lakes.

Other notable players in the field include Justin Harding (RSA), Marc Warren (Scot), Callan Barrow (Eng), winner of the 2024 Clutch Tour event at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, David Law (Scot), former LIV Golf player Kalle Samooja (Fin), David Horsey (Eng), Oliver Wilson (Eng), Eduardo Molinari (It), Ashun Wu (Chn), Dubai resident Adri Arnaus (Spa), George Coetzee (RSA), Dan Huizing (Ned), and Renato Paratore (It).

Many of these impressive players are winners on various tours around the world, highlighting the global quality of the game and demonstrating how small margins can make or break a season or a career.