Rayhan Thomas eyes top 20 finish in Q-School to secure 2025 DP World Tour Card

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas makes the cut after 72-holes in the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain. - Supplied photo

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas says he’s hoping for a low score after shooting a fourth-round 68 to tie for 47th place at the DP World Tour Final Stage Qualifying School in Spain.

Rayhan had previously shot rounds of 67, 72, and 71, bringing his total to 278, eight under par, in the 72-hole event. After the final round, the cut will be made to the top 65 players and ties.

These players advance to play a further two rounds to determine the top 20 players and ties after 108-holes who will earn their cards on the 2025 DP World Tour schedule.

Rayhan opened up with birdies on holes 10 and 11 having teed off tee 10 on the Lakes Course. Eleven pars followed in a row, then from the fifth hole, a birdie – bogey – par - birdie – par finish to hand in his card and make the cut by just one shot.

“It was a grind of a day – I did not play particularly well,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times Rayhan after his round on the Lakes Course on Monday.

“I managed to get the ball in the hole – that is what it is all about, whether you are playing well or not.

“I will get another two rounds to play – Tuesday and Wednesday, with a shot at getting in the top 20 and ties and earn my DP World Tour Card. It is very black and white – you either do it or not – it is fairly simple in theory, there is no grey stuff in Qualifying School.

“I know what I have to do, let’s hope I am due at least one low one over the next two days. Thanks to everyone’s encouragement. Wish me luck!’

In the fifth and sixth rounds Rayhan and all players tee off on the Lakes Course.

Leading the field on 20 under par Eduardo Molinari (It) with rounds of 65, 61, 72 and 68, on 266 with a two-shot lead. Molinari is 43 years-old and has three DP World Tour wins to his name.

The cut fell at seven under par with 85 players progressing to tomorrow (Tuesday).