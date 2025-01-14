Rayhan Thomas embraces tricky course, birdie chances, and paradise in the Bahamas

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is making his Korn Ferry Tour debut as a cardholder. - Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas is showing his skills in the tropical paradise of the Bahamas, carding two solid rounds of 68 to sit at 4-under-par 136 in the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on his Korn Ferry Tour debut as a cardholder.

Tied for 52nd, the 25-year-old is taking on the challenge of the Ocean Course at Atlantis Paradise Island, a layout he describes as “tricky – but with plenty of birdie opportunities.”

The event, running from January 12th to 15th, 2025, has seen players tackle a mix of beautiful ocean views and demanding course conditions. With play suspended at 5:41 PM due to fading light and 17 players yet to complete their second round, Rayhan’s consistent play ensures he’s well-positioned heading into the weekend.

“So far so good, the Bahamas is amazing,” said Rayhan. “I am having a great time with my caddie. He is on my bag for a few tournaments. He caddied last season for Kris Ventura. The course is tricky – but plenty of birdie opportunities.

Birdie Hunt

While pleased with his performance, Rayhan admits hunting for even more birdies. “I’ve been playing solidly, but I just need to sink a few more putts—don’t we all say that, though?”

Rayhan earned his 2025 Korn Ferry Tour card just last month, finishing tied for 26th at Final Stage Qualifying School. Now ranked 987th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he’s eager to make his mark on golf’s toughest proving ground.

At the top of the leaderboard is John VanDerLaan from the US who is tearing it up with impressive rounds of 60 and 64 to set the pace.