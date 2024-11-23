Rayhan Thomas conquers tough conditions to earn spot in Final Stage of PGA Tour Q-School

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas progresses to Final Stage of PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry to take place in Florida in mid-December. - Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas braved the elements and showcased his resilience as he shot a final round four-under-par 68 for an impressive 13-under-par total of 275, securing his place in the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School.

Competing at the Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Georgia, Rayhan weathered blustery winds on a chilly day to finish tied for 12th place, comfortably within the top 18 and ties that earned him a coveted spot in next month's Final Stage in Florida.

Rayhan is ready to take the next step in his journey as he will next compete for a much-cherished PGA Tour card. A total of 20 players and ties progressed from the 82-strong field on 12 under par and better.

The journey to the Final Stage of the PGA Tour Qualifying School is never an easy one, and with the wind howling across the fairways and the temperatures dropping to as low as eight degrees, Rayhan faced a true test of his mental and physical strength.

But the Dubai Creek Resort representative kept his focus, turning in steady rounds of 68, 68, 71, and 68 all week.

“It was a tough week,” Rayhan told Khaleej times after his round. “The wind was really strong, and the cold made it even harder to stay sharp. But I kept my head in the game and focused on my strategy. I knew that if I stuck to my plan, I could make it through.”

As the winds roared across Deer Creek, Rayhan stayed composed, capitalizing on his strong driving and solid iron play to remain consistent throughout the crucial final round.

He refused to let a few errant shots derail his focus, and with his mental toughness, he navigated through the challenging conditions to achieve his goal.

‘I played really solid golf in my final round,” he said. “I hit my irons well and putted great on the back nine especially – and drove well all week. It was a tough day with the weather today, it was eight or nine degrees when we teed off and only got up to a high of around 13 degrees later in the day.

“The winds were blustery at times, 15 - 20 mph on the tree-lined course, which made scoring tricky. I sank some good putts, a 45-footer on 12 to save my par, a 12-footer on 13 for birdie and a two-putt birdie on fourteen,” added 25-year-old Rayhan.

‘There were no scoreboards on the golf course and we asked an official on the 17th tee where I stood, as I thought I may need a birdie on the last. I missed a six-footer on the last – but I am delighted I made it through.’

As a Dubai-born golfer, Thomas has always had big dreams, and his qualification for the Final Stage is a major milestone.

“This is the next step in my career,” said the 25-year-old. “It’s been a long road, and I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received from back home in Dubai, and I’m going to give it my all in Florida.”

Commenting on what he will do until Final Stage Qualifying School starting in a couple of weeks or so, he responded:

“It has been a long week, so I will rest and recuperate over the next few days, have some fun with the guys and be ready for another big week in December.”

The summary for the week saw Thomas have: 20 birdies, 46 pars, five bogeys and one double in his 72-holes.

The Medalist on 23 under par, 265, was Marcelo Roza (US) from Boca Raton, Florida, with rounds of 64, 69, 65 and 67.