Rayhan Thomas aims to build on positive momentum in Stage 2 of PGA Tour Qualifying School

Dubai’s rising star, Rayhan Thomas, is bringing his A-game to Stage 2 of the PGA Tour Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry, kicking off tomorrow (Tuesday) at the iconic Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia.

Rayhan, known for his resilient mindset and positive energy, is ready to take on the challenge of Deer Creek, a course that tests every aspect of a golfer’s skills. Stretching over 7,185 yards with a par 72 layout, Deer Creek features wide fairways that offer some comfort for those who might miss the mark, but the par 3 holes remain the toughest on the course—guaranteeing an exciting test for all players.

For Rayhan, it's all about staying focused and embracing the challenge.

“I am excited to be playing this week in Stage 2 PGA Tour Q-school,” he told Khaleej Times. “I am reasonably happy with my play since I turned professional on June 1st, 2024, and I am confident that I can keep this momentum going – and hope that my putter can especially behave itself.’

“I’m approaching this week with a positive mindset and focusing on playing as much as I can until mid-December 2024,” Rayhan said.

“At that point, I’ll return to Dubai to discuss my schedule for 2025 with my management team, family, and supporters, based on how I perform this week and in the upcoming events I plan to play.”

After a heartbreaking near miss in the race for a DP World Tour card, Rayhan is staying focused and optimistic about his next steps. Having narrowly missed out on securing his card he is already looking ahead with renewed determination.

“I missed out last week on my DP World Tour card by a couple of shots over six rounds.,” he said. “(However) I have been assured I will receive some status on the Challenge Tour with that result.”

The Deer Creek Golf Course, designed by legendary U.S. golf architect Tom Fazio, opened in the summer of 1991. A challenging layout for golfers of all skill levels, it spans 7,185 yards and plays to a par 72.

According to the club brochure, the course features "relatively wide fairways that offer some relief for those who may miss their mark," but the par 3 holes, collectively, are considered the toughest on the island.

The 18th is a beautiful par five, played along and then over the marsh to the green, situated directly behind the Deer Creek Clubhouse offering diners a wonderful view. In 2009,

Tom Fazio returned to oversee the modernization of the course. Greens were rebuilt, closely mown chipping swales were added, and the irrigation system and cart paths were completely redone.

Thomas will tee off in round one at 8.30 am (US local time) off tee 10 in a two-tee start in the four-round event that has 82 players in the field. He tees off in the company of John VanDerLaan (Naples, Florida) and SM Lee (Suwanee, Georgia).

Rayhan, who turned 25 years old last week, was born in Dubai and represents Dubai Creek Resort. He is a former member of the club, where he took his first junior golf lessons before progressing to training at the CH3 Performance Institute at The Els Club, Dubai.

The institute was originally founded by Justin Parsons, who now coaches 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, as well as several top players on the PGA Tour.

