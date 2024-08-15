Rayhan surges into contention at Coimbatore Open with a stellar second-round display

It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas shot a stellar second-round five-under par 67 to move into joint third in the 72-hole KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on the PGTI over the Coimbatore Golf Club course.
Following his opening round of 70, 24-year-old Rayhan, a former member of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and student at the CH3 at The Els Club, Dubai, was quick out of the blocks with birdies on Holes 10, 13 and 15, on the back nine - to be out in 33.
Further birdies followed on Holes 2 and 4, with the other 13 holes all pars – to be home in 34 and seven under at the halfway stage, over the 6,540-yard course that plays at a par 72.
“It has been a really hectic day,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “It has been great to have family and friends supporting and walking around with me.
“But it becomes a long day when you tee off at 8.15 am with the early wake-up call and prepare for the day, both physically and mentally. Plus there’s so much more post-round.
“A highlight of the day was a 30-footer par save putt on the 5th hole – my 14th where I got out of position,” he added. “That kept my momentum going when I really needed it. The weather has been a bit sticky. There was a forecast of wind – but we have not seen much wind – which has been great.
“Five birdies and no dropped shots is a decent card. I am in a great position at the halfway mark,” continued Rayhan. “I need to keep my aggressive game plan for tomorrow (Friday) and then see where I stand – hopefully with a chance of a win on Saturday night.
“It will be fun playing in the last group of the day with the leaders – so I will really know what I am up against,” he added.
The leader is Akshay Sharma on 10 under par with rounds of 69 and 65. In second place on eight under is Manu Gandas who also shot a second round of 65.
The prize fund for the tournament is ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).
The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.
Thomas will have a third round tee time at 9.40 am local (Indian) time in the last group of the day off tee one, in a threeball playing with Sharma and Gandasr
Leading second round scores
1. Sharma A. -10
2. Gandas M. -8
T3. Bhattacharya S. -7
T3 Thomas R. -7
T5 Chandra Y. -6
T5 Malik A. -6
T5 Sharma A.-6
ALSO READ
It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
The New Zealander became the first player to sweep a full set of medals following a silver and bronze at previous Games
His score did not impact the final placings as England’s Aaron Rai had already been declared a winner of the Wyndham Championship
Together the Olympics and golf will continue to strive for equality, inclusivity and sustainability as well as widen their fan bases
On the DP World Tour the ‘Closing Swing’ restarts with the D&D Real Czech Masters before the ‘Back 9 Swing’ closes out the main part of the season
Bonallack Trophy and Patsy Hankins Trophy will be held at the Ras Al Khaimah club in January 2025
Abu Dhabi Muay Thai earned the second place with 14 gold, six silver, and eight bronze medals
Cricket will return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900