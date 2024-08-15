Rayhan surges into contention at Coimbatore Open with a stellar second-round display

Dubai born Rayhan Thomas tied third place on the PGTI in India after round two. - Supplied photo

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:20 PM

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas shot a stellar second-round five-under par 67 to move into joint third in the 72-hole KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open on the PGTI over the Coimbatore Golf Club course.

Following his opening round of 70, 24-year-old Rayhan, a former member of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and student at the CH3 at The Els Club, Dubai, was quick out of the blocks with birdies on Holes 10, 13 and 15, on the back nine - to be out in 33.

Further birdies followed on Holes 2 and 4, with the other 13 holes all pars – to be home in 34 and seven under at the halfway stage, over the 6,540-yard course that plays at a par 72.

“It has been a really hectic day,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “It has been great to have family and friends supporting and walking around with me.

“But it becomes a long day when you tee off at 8.15 am with the early wake-up call and prepare for the day, both physically and mentally. Plus there’s so much more post-round.

“A highlight of the day was a 30-footer par save putt on the 5th hole – my 14th where I got out of position,” he added. “That kept my momentum going when I really needed it. The weather has been a bit sticky. There was a forecast of wind – but we have not seen much wind – which has been great.

Akshay Sharma leads the Coimbatore Open on 10 under par. - Instagram

“Five birdies and no dropped shots is a decent card. I am in a great position at the halfway mark,” continued Rayhan. “I need to keep my aggressive game plan for tomorrow (Friday) and then see where I stand – hopefully with a chance of a win on Saturday night.

“It will be fun playing in the last group of the day with the leaders – so I will really know what I am up against,” he added.

The leader is Akshay Sharma on 10 under par with rounds of 69 and 65. In second place on eight under is Manu Gandas who also shot a second round of 65.

The prize fund for the tournament is ₹1 Crore (AED 437,488).

The PGTI is the Professional Golf Tour of India and is a title sponsored by Tata Steel. Established in 2006, it is the controlling body for professional golf in India.

Thomas will have a third round tee time at 9.40 am local (Indian) time in the last group of the day off tee one, in a threeball playing with Sharma and Gandasr

Leading second round scores

1. Sharma A. -10

2. Gandas M. -8