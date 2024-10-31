Rayhan seeks improvement with his putter as he keeps the focus at Qualifying School

Dubai's Rayhan Thomas in action from the fairways.- Supplied photo

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas says he hopes to play some tidy golf for the rest of the tournament after shooting an impressive opening round two-under-par 69 in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain on Thursday.

He is tied for 23rd place with three rounds to play and a chance to climb the leaderboard.

Competing at the stunning Fontanals Golf Club, one of four Stage 2 venues, Rayhan is tackling a challenging 7,119-yard course that plays as a par 71.

Leading the pack is Slovakia's Jakub Hrinda, who dazzled with a nine-under-par 62, featuring nines of 30 and 32, despite a dropped shot on the final hole.

The top 22 players from the 75-man field at Fontanals will advance to the Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School, set to take place at Infinitum Golf in Tarragona, Spain, from November 8th to 13th, 2024.

“I played pretty decent today. I hit the ball well,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “I had two stupid birdies from nowhere with wedges in my hand from the middle of the fairway.

“There is still a long way to go and 54 holes to play. I need to putt a bit better and take advantage of wedges from the middle of the fairway. Overall, I need to keep it tidy and keep grinding away – and go low.

“It has been a fun week so far – let’s hope that continues,” Rayhan added. “My mantra for these types of events and Q’Schools is that you cannot win the tournament in the first round – but you can certainly lose it. I am in a good place in the field as well as mentally in myself. Wish me all the best for tomorrow’s second round.”