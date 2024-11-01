Rayhan remains grounded after impressive 67 moves him up Q-School leaderboard in Spain

A second round 67 moved Rayhan Thomas upto tied 12th in Stage 2 of the 2024 DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain. - Supplied photo

Rayhan Thomas is maintaining his focus after shooting an impressive second-round score of 67, which sees him tied for 12th place in Stage 2 of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.

The 24-year-old Dubai-born golfer is within striking distance of the top 22 players who will progress to the final qualifying stage. After starting strong with a first-round 69, Rayhan holds a 36-hole total of six under par at Fontanals Golf Club, one of four venues in Stage 2.

Leading the field by two strokes is 24-year-old Jakub Hrinda from Slovakia with rounds of 62 and 66.

“I was happy with my seven birdies today; I just need to eliminate my three bogeys,” Rayhan told Khaleej Times. “I’m in a good position. My Scottish caddie, Colin, is like a ‘Scottish father’ to me and a friend of Stephen Hubner, the Club Manager at JGE, whose family used to teach at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club—where my golfing journey began as a young member. He always follows and supports me when I play in the UK.”

“As long as Colin does not get too excited, too up and too down with his emotions, I am comfortable where I am. It is a pleasant distraction that is keeping me on my toes,” added Rayhan.

The recently-turned pro who was born in Dubai started on tee 10 with a birdie and a further birdie on hole 13 – was followed by a bogey in 14 to be out in 35.

Bogeys on holes 1 and 2, his holes 10 and 11 saw him one over par for his round and a defining point of his first 36 holes. A brilliant run of five birdies in his final seven holes – saw him home in 32 and a round of four under 67.

The Fontanals Golf Club measures 7,119 yards and plays as a par 71.

There are 26 players on five under par or better – so every shot counts. There is no margin for error, a couple of shots dropped and 20 or so players can overtake the players.

As many as46 players are under par in the field of 75 players with no cut.

“I need another solid round on Saturday to keep me within the qualifying score – but there are a lot of good players out here – who all have plenty of game, so there is no room for complacency,’ concluded Rayhan.