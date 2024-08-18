Rayhan hails Dubai factor after breakthrough professional Tour victory in India

She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit last week
Just hours after clinching a milestone first professional title at the KGiSL Presents Coimbatore Open in India, Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas acknowledged the significant impact growing up in Dubai has had on his golf career.
He also reflected on his time at Oklahoma State University (OSU), where he honed his skills on a golf scholarship and the crucial role his Uncle played while caddying for him during the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tournament.
"Lots of thanks go to my uncle Thomas – he was with me all week. On completing the last hole, I just wanted to embrace him – I was happy for both of us," Rayhan shared.
Rayhan also emphasized the importance of his college golf experience in the United States, saying, "Playing college golf in the United States helped me prepare well for the professional level. You experience a lot of pressure in US college golf because playing for a team means your score carries much more weight.
Rayhan Thomas's journey in golf is a remarkable story of growth, perseverance, and success. Growing up in Dubai, he was fortunate to have access to world-class golfing facilities, which undoubtedly played a significant role in honing his skills.
His exposure to these top-tier courses and the competitive environment of the UAE's golf scene provided him with a strong foundation.
“Dubai has also helped a lot as I’ve had access to some of the best golfing facilities there,” he said. “Coming back to my home country India completes the cycle in my career.”
It’s a testament to his dedication and the opportunities he seized along the way.
From a young talent in Dubai to a rising star on the international stage, Rayhan’s journey is one of inspiration and proof that hard work, combined with the right environment, can lead to great heights in the sport.
The start of the journey
Let’s take a step back to look at how it all began.
Rayhan’s journey in golf is quite remarkable. Starting with a gift from his aunt he joined CHIII Performance Golf Academy, That sparked his passion and he quickly made his mark on the local scene.
In a distinguished amateur career he represented Dubai Creek in many amateur victories, especially on the local UAE scene as part of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) calendar – and at 16 years of age became the first amateur to win on the MENA Tour – the Dubai Creek Open at his home club.
He also won the Scottish Boy’s Strokeplay Championship in 2016 at Lanark Golf Club.
At 17, Rayhan upstaged former Open champion Darren Clarke as he equalled a world record with nine consecutive birdies again at Dubai Creek on the MENA Tour, before finishing runner-up in the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2018.
His early victories and milestones, especially against seasoned professionals, highlight his talent and promise in the sport.
For the last five years, he has been at Oklahoma State University (OSU) on a golf scholarship and turned professional on 1st June 2024. He won the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational at College – which got him into the Korn Ferry Tour event in Kansas – where he made the cut.
Key invites
Rayhan was invited to play in the International Series Morocco, on the Asian Tour where he finished in tied eighth. A further invite followed to play in the International Series England at Foxhills where he missed the cut by one shot.
Then he flew to India for last week’s PGTI event.
On Sunday, he played in the Pro-Am of the Coimbatore Open which was followed by a drive to Bangalore to be with his extended family for a few day’s rest.
Rayhan’s father, John, has lived in Dubai since 1993. Originally from Kerala, he manages an oil and gas contracting firm.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, he said: “We are so excited with how Rayhan is playing – especially since turning professional. This win has come sooner than we thought – and he is trending in the right direction.
Strength of charather
“One of his greatest attributes is his calmness in challenging times – whether he is in contention or not playing well, he is always the same. His strength of character also shone through last year when he injured his hand which required surgery. He was patient and definitely learned from that experience.
“We are looking forward to welcoming him back to Dubai later in the week,” added Rayhan’s father.
“The buzz surrounding his win has overwhelmed us, let alone him. He is already receiving invites from tournaments and promoters to professional events around the world. We will all sit down along with his management team and discuss his schedule for the remainder of 2024.” He concluded.
Career milestones
- It is his first victory on a professional tour.
- He will have a status on the PGTI moving forward.
- He is only the second player to win on the PGTI in his first appearance, matching Thai golfer Pariya Junhasavasdikul in 2016.
- He joins Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), as a winner on the PGTI this year - with another historical 13 wins to his name.
- He joins Dubai resident Shiv Kapur (Ind) as a winner on the PGTI, Shiv has won three times on the PGTI.
- He will receive a winner’s cheque for around Dhs 65,700.
- He earns more Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points after starting his professional career in 2,793rd position. After playing the event on the Korn Ferry Tour he was 1,535th the week before the PGTI event.
The updated results following Rayhan Thomas's win will be released on Monday morning, once all global golf tour tournaments have concluded and the data is compiled. The tournament's projected points were 5.35906.
- Edited by Leslie Wilson Jr.
She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final due to exceeding the 50kg weight limit last week
The 24-year-old rookie pro carded an opening round 70 to be tied 16th on the Professional Golf Tour of India event
Australia finished fourth on the Paris medals table with 18 golds, including four in one day last week
Yulo's Olympic feat reignited hope for the 115 million Filipinos, many of whose lives are blighted by poverty, natural disasters and corruption
Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago
It's going to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai's stunning urban landscape
It will be a great honour to represent the UAE in the Olympics, the 15-year-old shuttler said
The New Zealander became the first player to sweep a full set of medals following a silver and bronze at previous Games