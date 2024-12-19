Rayan Ahmed caps 2024 in style with dominant US Kids UAE Championship victory

Rayan Ahmed (EGF, left), winner of the US Kids Boy's 15-18 Age Category with Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, the host club for this week's tournament. - Supplied photo

Rayan Ahmed (EGF), one of the UAE's brightest young golfing talents, ended his 2024 season on a high note with a stunning performance at the US Kids UAE Championship.

Competing in the Boy’s 15–18 Division, Ahmed delivered a flawless final round at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, carding an impressive 66. His three-day total of 207, nine under par, secured him a well-deserved eight-shot victory in a highly competitive field.

Ahmed, who turned 18 just three days ago, earlier shot rounds of 70 and 71 to continue his strong form following his recent overseas victory in the Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat.

Junes Chirband (Sweden) finished in second place on 215 while Aayan Dadabhoy (JGE) was third with a total of 216.

Alisa Molokanova (Russian Golf Fed’n) woh the Girls 15-18 Division by six shots. - Supplied Photo

Reflecting on his winning performance, Ahmed revealed that a strategic adjustment to his game made all the difference.

"I have been playing this course for two weeks including last week’s RAK Amateur World Junior Championship and I felt I was getting tired, so I decided to shorten my backswing today," he explained. "It all came together perfectly."

This calculated change allowed him to play with precision and control, setting the stage for a dominant final round.

Ahmed’s win at Al Hamra Golf Club marks a fitting conclusion to his 2024 season. "This is my last tournament of the year," he said savouring the triumph.

“I played this week so I could bump my numbers up the WAGR table, this win will hopefully make a real difference. These points are so important for us elite golfers with aspirations to climb the ecosystem of world golf – both as an amateur and potentially as a professional.’

“This week I hit 45 greens in regulation, out of 54-holes,” added Ahmed. “This is a great close to my 2024 – my highlights of the year have been playing in the US Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) in Japan and this win this week is not far behind.”

“Ahmed has his sights firmly set on the future, with a busy start to 2025 and ambitious dreams to take his golf career to the next level.

“My next competitive round will be in early January 2025 at The Els Club, Dubai, in the Pro Dream USA UAE Open aligned with potential US Golf Scholarships from 2nd – 4th January,” he said.

“I then play the Junior Dubai Desert Classic later in the month, which, I understand, will have a great field now. It is a 54-hole WAGR qualifier with WAGR points.

“‘I have dreams of playing in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour here at Al Hamra in Q1 of 2025, we will see what happens there.”

Ahmed expressed his heartfelt gratitude, acknowledging the efforts of officials and staff at Al Hamra Golf Club, for delivering an outstanding tournament experience.

‘We must all thank Annelie Robinson (US Kids UAE Local Tour Director) for all her hard work in organizing this excellent tournament along with her US Kids team as well as Paul Booth, General Manager of Al Hamra Golf Club for hosting a great couple of weeks of golf and presenting the golf course so well, along with his army of staff, he concluded.

There were 14 Divisional Age Groups in this tournament, sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) with both the Boys and Girls 15-18 year-olds 54-hole Elite Divisions being recognised as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier – supported by The R&A.

The winner of the Girl’s 15-18 Division was Alisa Molokanova (Russian Golf Fed’n) winning by six shots.

Another fine performance came from 13-year-old Ananyaa Sood (The Els Club) who won the Girl’s 13 – 14 Division.

Robinson commented, “We have had a great turnout again and we thank all the players and parents for entering and playing with such enthusiasm, with some travelling from far away around the world.

“We are hopeful that some of our Divisional winners today, will make it through to the US Kids World Championship to be held in Pinehurst Resort, in August 2025. Fingers crossed to all.”

Final Results (Par 72)

Boys 15-18

Ahmed (EGF) 70. 71. 66. 207.

Junes Chirband (Sweden) 75. 71. 69. 215.

Aayan Dadabhoy (JGE) 67. 75. 74. 216.

G. Sasdelli (Italy) 71. 74. 74. 219.