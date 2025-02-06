Rasmus and Brandon tied for the lead in Qatar Masters on DP World Tour

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays a shot on the first day of the European Tour's Qatar Masters 2025 golf tournament in Doh. - AFP

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen shares the first-round lead with Brandon Robinson Thompson at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after recovering from an opening bogey to post a sensational 66 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, thirteen-year-old Daniil Sokolov, a Russian national representing Qatar, carded a 3-over 75 in just his second European Tour event;. After starting strong at 2-under through four holes, he stumbled with four bogeys and a double bogey, dropping to a tie for 105th when play was suspended at Doha Golf Club with 12 players yet to finish.

Rasmus, the 25-year-old Dane has made a bright start to the new campaign following a stunning 2024 in which he won three times on the HotelPlanner Tour to earn automatic promotion to the DP World Tour.

And despite an early blip in windy conditions at Doha Golf Club, where he dropped a shot at the first hole after missing his 14-foot par putt, Neergaard-Petersen continued his fine recent form as he made seven birdies and no bogeys over the next 17 holes to set the early clubhouse target at six under par.

Englishman Robinson Thompson then caught Neergaard-Petersen at the summit late in the afternoon after draining his 60-foot birdie putt on the eighth - his penultimate hole.

Robinson Thompson, who smashed the course record as he opened with a 61 in Bahrain last week, had a chance to hold the outright first-round lead for the second week in a row but was unable to make his birdie putt from ten feet on the ninth and had to settle for a share.

Italy's Andrea Pavan and England's Sam Bairstow were in a tie for third one shot behind the co-leaders after shooting 67’s.

Frenchman Pierre Pineau and Armenia's Jean Bekirian were another shot back with two holes still to complete when play was suspended at 17:12 local time due to darkness. They will return early in the morning when round one restarts at 07:00.

Neergaard-Petersen began the tournament with a bogey but bounced back immediately at the second, holing from eight feet for a birdie.

He repeated the trick at the fourth from a similar distance before picking up further shots on the seventh and ninth as he reached the turn in 33.

Neergaard-Petersen then made it back-to-back birdies from tap-in range at the tenth to get to four under.

A 30-foot birdie followed on the 13th before another gain at the 14th took Neergaard-Petersen to six under.

He said, ‘I’m extremely pleased, even after the bogey at the first. To bounce back like that was huge.

‘I felt really good into the greens today and was able to roll in some putts. It was a lovely day. ‘I made a conscious effort this week to try and start fast. I told my caddie, Brian, going into this week that was the main goal, get off to a good start, be under par through six and take it from there." Robinson Thompson started from the tenth tee on Thursday and mixed four birdies with one bogey on his way to the turn. After making a ten-foot birdie on the par-five first, he had to wait until the seventh for his next gain before going back-to-back from long range at the eighth. Three good shots into the long ninth set up a decent birdie chance at his last hole but Robinson Thompson was unable to convert and had to make do with a closing par. He said, ‘Just a lot of good stuff out there today. Tricky conditions with the wind, but first and foremost the golf course is in unbelievable condition. The guys at Doha Golf Club have done such a good job. I just took advantage of opportunities that came my way. ‘The first round is always important, it can get you in the tournament, you can relax and build on it. This is almost like a home game for me. I’ve been here so many times and I’m so comfortable here. ‘I had some people out watching as well. It’s just fun to be here. I’m comfortable on the golf course. I’m staying with a really good friend of mine. With the course being as good as I’ve ever seen it, it’s exciting to play, because I know the course, and it’s awesome.

‘I just love golf. Full stop. I love competing. I’m so happy to be out here on the DP World Tour. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and I’m living the dream.’