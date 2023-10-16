Rajesh Gaur gets lucky at Ajman’s Al Zorah Golf Club

Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Rajesh Gaur shot an impressive net 6n to win the Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifier at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.
Gaur, with his two shot win, now moves forward to the UAE grand final of the Luckiest Ball on Earth to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Saturday November 4.
The Divisional winners of the UASE Finals will win a spot in the ROLEX Pro-Am, the curtain raiser to the $10 million DP World Tour Championship held on the Earth course at JGE on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, alongside the leading players on the DP World Tour.
On Course Competitions:
Nearest the Pin – Hole 2 – Suhail Joosub
Longest Drive – Hole 11 – Suhail Joosub
