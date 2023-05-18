Rafael Nadal expects 2024 to be his last year in tennis

He announces that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury

By Agencies Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 6:25 PM

Rafael Nadal has said that he expects next year, 2024, to be his last year playing tennis.

He also announced on Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.

The owner of a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will miss it for the first time since making his debut there in 2005.

Nadal delivered the news of his withdrawal during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.

Play begins at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28.

