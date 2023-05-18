Rafael Nadal expects 2024 to be his last year in tennis

The American was ruled out for next week's event at Oak Hill Country Club following right ankle surgery that could see him miss a whole calendar year
Rafael Nadal has said that he expects next year, 2024, to be his last year playing tennis.
He also announced on Thursday that he is pulling out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January.
The owner of a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament will miss it for the first time since making his debut there in 2005.
Nadal delivered the news of his withdrawal during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain.
Play begins at Roland Garros in Paris on May 28.
With Netflix scheduled to release a documentary detailing his famed performance in the 800 metres at the 2012 London Games Amos hopes it will sell for approximately 7.5 million Botswana pulas (Dh 2 million)
Jessica Pegula said she was left disappointed for not being allowed the opportunity to address fans after she and Coco Gauff lost ro Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final
Top players will battle it out in four franchise teams, each consisting of three male and three female players
The Americans will try to roll back the years and win on European soil for the first time since 1993 when the event takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome this September
Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024