RAF CEO bars Usman from Saturday event, 'hopes' Merab will compete after hotel brawl

A day after a video went viral on social media of UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov in a brawl at the entrance of the hotel, the Real American Freestyle CEO said that they "do not condone" such an act.

Both Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov are in Abu Dhabi for the Real American Freestyle (RAF) event set for Saturday. Dvalishvili is set to compete against Brazilian Marlon Moraes. Nurmagomedov is here to support his brother, Umar, who is set to face Urujah Faber.

Chad Bronstein, Co-founder and CEO of RAF said that the game is a "family-friendly sport" and that "we all learn sportsmanship and respect" as part of it.

Bronstein also clarified that they are working with authorities in the UAE on the situation and that the RAF is hoping "the situation will resolve" sooner rather than later.

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"Obviously, Usman will not be attending our event on Saturday night... We're hoping Merab is competing. He flew down here, he's been an unbelievable competitor at the RAF," Bronstein told reporters on Thursday.

Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show Dvalishvili giving an interview in a hotel lobby when Nurmagomedov and several others approached him from behind.

Nurmagomedov appeared to strike Dvalishvili across the face, triggering a brawl between the two groups.

The video showed Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili from behind, saying something to him and then slapping him. A fight then broke out between them.

In another video uploaded by Dvalishvili on Wednesday just after the brawl, he called Nurmagomedov and his team "snakes", accusing them of attacking him from behind.

While receiving treatment on his bloodied face, he called their attack "sneaky" and added, "What kind of fighters you guys are? What kind of man does this? If you want to try, let's do it the real way."

(With inputs from Reuters)