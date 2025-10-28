Quetta Qavalry to take on Northern Warriors in Abu Dhabi T10 opener

The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 is all set to begin on November 18, 2025, and will run till November 30, 2025. The fast-paced cricket tournament promises nearly two weeks of thrilling action featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

The opening match of the season will see Quetta Qavalry take on Northern Warriors, followed by an exciting clash between the defending champions, Deccan Gladiators, and Delhi Bulls.

The tournament follows a Round-Robin format. After the completion of first stage, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the playoffs.

The playoff stage will start on November 29, 2025, with Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams from the league stage. The winner of this match will reserve a spot for the final, while the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

On the same day, teams finishing third and fourth will contest in the eliminator. The winner of this fixture will move on to Qualifier 2, while the losing team will be knocked out of the competition.

Qualifier 2, scheduled for November 30, 2025, will see the loser of Qualifier 1 face the winner of the Eliminator to join the winner of Qualifier 1 in the final. The final match will also be played later on the same day, bringing the curtain down on the high-voltage tournament.

Following the final, fans will be treated to a grand closing ceremony, celebrating the champions and the exciting cricketing spectacle that the Abu Dhabi T10 has become.

The full schedule of the upcoming tournament is available on the official website of the tournament.