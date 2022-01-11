Qatar's Al Attiyah closes in on Dakar Rally crown

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG Test — 2006 vs South Africa
Sports3 days ago
South African Giniel de Villiers won the Dakar Rally ninth stage on Tuesday as Nasser Al Attiyah moved closer to clinching his fourth title.
The 51-year-old Qatari had seen Sebastien Loeb nibble away at his extensive lead over the past couple of days. But with Friday’s finish in Riyadh looming France’s serial world rally champion has a 39min 05sec deficit to make up on Al Attiyah.
Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rahji is almost an hour adrift after this 287 kilometre stage around Wadi ad-Dawasir.
De Villiers nipped home nine seconds clear on the day from his fellow South African Henk Lategan to take his total of stage wins in the Dakar to 18.
The 49-year-old 2009 champion said it is a mystery to him how he and his car traditionally gets better as the event progresses. “I must say, the first week was not ideal,” he said.
“It was very stressful and mentally very, very tiring. Definitely something I would not like to go through again, but that’s behind us now. I don’t know why we often win at the end. “It would be nice to win at the beginning as well, but we seem to do well the longer the rally goes on, so maybe the rally needs to be three weeks!”
It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG Test — 2006 vs South Africa
Sports3 days ago
He could be barred for up to three years
Sports3 days ago
Australian border agents tore up Djokovic's visa over his vaccination status and placed him in a Melbourne detention centre
Sports3 days ago
The tennis star, an outspoken vaccine sceptic, thanked fans for their support on Instagram
Sports3 days ago
The Pride of Abu Dhabi get the better of record five-time winners Shabab Al Ahli to add the only piece of silverware missing from their trophy cabinet
Sports3 days ago
The awards ceremony will be held virtually from Fifa's headquarters in Zurich on January 17
Sports3 days ago
The Leicester forward suffered the injury in a 1-0 win over Liverpool on December 28 and scans have revealed the problem is worse than first feared
Sports3 days ago
Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were seen out in Durham before a one-day international against England, violating a Covid-19 biosecure bubble
Sports3 days ago