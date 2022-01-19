Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices: Fifa

The Middle East region's first World Cup will start on November 21, 2022. — AFP file

Doha - Fifa opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans — about one third less than at Russia 2018

By AFP Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 2:17 PM

Qatar World Cup ticket sales were launched at reduced prices on Wednesday with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for just $11 (Dh40) as concerns persist over Covid-19.

Football's world governing body Fifa opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 (Dh253) for international fans — about one third less than at Russia 2018 — but a ticket for the final could cost up to $1,607 (Dh5901).