Qatar World Cup 2022: USA to face Iran, England; Spain meet Germany in group stage

By Reuters Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 9:57 PM

The United States will face England and Iran in Group B at the World Cup finals while Spain will take on Germany in a clash of former winners in Group E.

Holders France take on Denmark and Tunisia in Group D after three of the four spots in each group were drawn.

The football world gathered in the Qatari capital on Friday as the draw ceremony for the World Cup finals got under way with music and dance.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed the guests who included national team coaches, World Cup-winning players and football officials all waiting to discover the group stage match-ups during a ceremony presented by British actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury.

The tournament will run from November 21 to December 18 — the first time soccer’s top prize has been competed for in the Middle East and there was a distinct Arabian feeling to the show.

Egyptian actress Sherihan provided a recital against a backdrop of Middle Eastern inspired graphics.

Fans gathered outside the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre hoping to catch a glimpse of some of the big names in attendance, which included former champions such as Germany’s Lothar Matthaus, Italian Alessandro Del Piero and Brazil’s Cafu.

Hundreds of reporters and broadcast crews from all over the world set up camp inside and around the venue as dusk approached and the searing daytime temperatures eased.

GROUPINGS:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales or Scotland or Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru or UAE or Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica or New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

>> World Cup finals to be played from November 21 to December 18

>> Intercontinental playoffs to be contested on June 13-14 in Qatar:

i) Winner of United Arab Emirates v Australia face Peru

ii) New Zealand v Costa Rica

>> European playoffs to be held in June on dates to be announced