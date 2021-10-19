PV Sindhu gets off to a flying start at Denmark Open

This was Sindhu's first match after her bronze medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

Odense (Denmark) - Sindhu defeated Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted only 30 minutes

India shuttler PV Sindhu won her opening match at the Denmark Open on Tuesday.

Sindhu defeated Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit 21-12, 21-10 in a match that lasted only 30 minutes.

Sindhu dominated the entire match and her Turkish opponent was left searching for answers.

This was Sindhu’s first match after her bronze medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier in the day, India men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the next round.

The Indian duo defeated England’s Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15.

Meanwhile, Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men’s singles first round.

Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into the round of 16 at the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also the third consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth. Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.