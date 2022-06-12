Pub co-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad destroyed in fire

Blaze gutted the award-winning establishment's first floor, roof

By ANI Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 5:29 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 5:39 PM

Amid the ongoing second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand, England pacer Stuart Broad faced a blow when he received the news that the Nottinghamshire pub that he co-owns was on fire.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Broad woke to this bad news on Saturday at 6am. Firefighters were called to the award-winning Tap and Run country pub in Upper Broughton, near Melton Mowbray, at about 3.20am due to a blaze that went on to destroy the building's first floor and roof.

Taking to his Twitter, Broad expressed his gratitude towards his staff and the people who came forward to help in his difficult hour.

Coming to the second Test, New Zealand ended their first innings at 553, with Broad claiming two wickets in the form of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee. In return, England posted 107 runs at the loss of two wickets at the end of Day 2.

England has taken the lead by 1-0 in the three-match series after claiming a victory by five wickets in the first Test.