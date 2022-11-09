T20 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw backs India to beat England

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday
'Pocket Dynamo' Prithvi Shaw, who visited the Danube head office, is confident India have the arsenal to beat England in the crucial second T20 World Cup semifinals at the Adelaide Oval.
When I asked him whom should India play in the semifinals against England — Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant — Shaw was of the opinion that both should play as both are match winners but the final decision lies in the hands of coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.
Shaw backed India to beat England and hopes of a India-Pakistan final and India winning the World Cup. On Virat Kohli, Shaw said his mindset is phenomenal and he is very strong mentally. And that's why he has won so many games for team India. And all this has come about because he puts in the hard yards in practice. He is confident of his game and that's why he could pull of that win against Pakistan from a hopeless position.
With Pakistan winning the first semifinals against New Zealand and reaching the final, will there be more pressure on the Indian team? I believe it is more pressure on the Indian fans who are being trolled by Pakistan fans who say: “We have made it to the final, it is now for team India to show are they good enough to reach the final.”
It is a semifinal clash and both teams will be having butterflies in their stomach and the team which turns up on Thursday and is more switched on, will be on their way to Melbourne to meet Pakistan in the final.
India will hope their captain Rohit Sharma fires for them as he has been short of runs. He lays the platform for the team with a match winning score.
Time will tell which team will have the final say and which players will perform but it is a semifinals which every fan from around the world will be glued, especially from India and Pakistan.
Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group
