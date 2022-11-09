Preparations in full swing for Dubai Sail Grand Prix

City's seventh successive home league win lifted them one point above previous leaders Arsenal, who can go back to the top of the table with a win at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday
Preparations are in full swing for the Dubai Sail Grand Prix as two traditional wooden dhows have joined one of SailGP’s foiling F50 catamarans in training.
The prestigious the Dubai Sail Grand Prix is taking place this weekend (November 12-13).
Dhow captains, Mohammed Buti AlMheiri and Juma Suhail AlTayer, from Team F3, sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, were joined on board by the Switzerland SailGP Team to experience the region’s famous traditional sailing before the dhow teams got a spectacular view of the Canadian team as they passed by.
City's seventh successive home league win lifted them one point above previous leaders Arsenal, who can go back to the top of the table with a win at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday
Lack of runs from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is still a worry for Pakistan
This is not the T20 World Cup in Australia, it has been King Kohli’s World Cup and India are just three games away from having their hands on it
The 27-year-old was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, surviving on one meal a day as a child and kicking around a ball — usually a sock filled with plastic bags — barefoot to pass the time
The travelling Indian media surprises the star batsman with a cake and a greeting card at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa praised Qatar's "extraordinary efforts" in hosting the tournament
India take on Zimbabwe but they could still be caught if beaten, depending on the outcome of Sunday's other games, in which South Africa face the Netherlands and Pakistan take on Bangladesh
The 32-year-old is also part of the England squad that will play Tests in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December