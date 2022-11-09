Preparations in full swing for Dubai Sail Grand Prix

The prestigious the Dubai Sail Grand Prix is taking place this weekend (November 12-13)

(Supplied photo)

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 9:41 AM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 10:04 AM

Preparations are in full swing for the Dubai Sail Grand Prix as two traditional wooden dhows have joined one of SailGP’s foiling F50 catamarans in training.

Dhow captains, Mohammed Buti AlMheiri and Juma Suhail AlTayer, from Team F3, sponsored by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, were joined on board by the Switzerland SailGP Team to experience the region’s famous traditional sailing before the dhow teams got a spectacular view of the Canadian team as they passed by.