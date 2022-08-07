Premier League: Ten Hag loses first game as Manchester United manager

The Red Devils go down 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford

Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 7:08 PM

Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United manager got off to a nightmare start as Brighton registered their first ever victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Pascal Gross scored twice for the Seagulls in the first-half and Graham Potter's men held out despite Alexis Mac Allister's own goal 22 minutes from time reducing United's arrears.