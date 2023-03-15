Police return African Cup of Nations medal stolen from Salah's home in Cairo

Egyptian police said on Wednesday they have recovered a silver medal which was stolen from the home of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

The theft took place on March 2 and police were able to identify the two thieves, including a former security guard in the residential complex, the Ministry of Interior added in a statement.

All the stolen goods were seized, which include a silver medal, a number of sports shoes and TV receivers.

A security source confirmed that the player intended in the statement is Salah.

The photo, published by the police on Facebook, showed that the silver medal was for the African Cup of Nations.

Salah finished on the losing side in both the 2017 and 2021 Cup of Nations finals.

Egypt captain Salah, 30, is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in African Cup of Nations qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.

Salah last week became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.

