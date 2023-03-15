Police return African Cup of Nations medal stolen from Salah's home in Cairo

The two-time Tour de France winner is now 12 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu and last year's Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, 58 seconds behind in the overall standings
Egyptian police said on Wednesday they have recovered a silver medal which was stolen from the home of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.
The theft took place on March 2 and police were able to identify the two thieves, including a former security guard in the residential complex, the Ministry of Interior added in a statement.
All the stolen goods were seized, which include a silver medal, a number of sports shoes and TV receivers.
A security source confirmed that the player intended in the statement is Salah.
The photo, published by the police on Facebook, showed that the silver medal was for the African Cup of Nations.
Salah finished on the losing side in both the 2017 and 2021 Cup of Nations finals.
Egypt captain Salah, 30, is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in African Cup of Nations qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.
Salah last week became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.
ALSO READ:
The two-time Tour de France winner is now 12 seconds ahead of Groupama-FDJ's David Gaudu and last year's Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard in third, 58 seconds behind in the overall standings
Amal became the first Saudi woman to gain a jockey’s licence from the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia (JCSA) in October of last year
Jurgen Klopp's side travelled to Dean Court in high spirits after their historic 7-0 thrashing of arch rivals Manchester United last weekend
The Real Madrid forward pulled out of the France squad with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards
The gloves were worn by Emiliano Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2
Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint on Friday against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official to influence match results
Sri Lanka had claimed the initiative on the first two days of the Christchurch Test but were 83 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three, a lead of 65 runs
Kohli was batting on 59, his first Test half-century in 16 innings, with Ravindra Jadeja on 16 at the other end and India still 191 behind