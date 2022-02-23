Pogacar wins Stage 4 to take lead of UAE Tour

Sam Bennett, Elia Viviani and Dylan Groenewegen surrendered after the Alpecin-Fenix rider launched his sprint from far out
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates won Stage 4, the Burjeel Medical City Stage, of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour on Wednesday.
The defending champion, a two-time winner of the Tour de France, won the 181km stage from Fujairah Fort to Jebel Jais, ahead of Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe).
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is the new leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the Red Jersey.
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Pogacar said: "It feels amazing to win. It was a hard finale but the team work was super strong today. It was a fast climb with a lot of climbers attacking left and right. The team brought me to the final sprint and I did my best. I'm super happy to take the stage and the jersey today and kick-off the year with a win.”
PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT:
1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 181km in 4h49’24”, average speed 37.525km/h
2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.
3 - Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION:
1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
2 - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2"
3 - Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) at 13"
OFFICIAL JERSEYS:
Red Jersey [General Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Green Jersey [Points Classification]: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)
White Jersey [Young Rider Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Black Jersey [Intermediate Sprint Classification]: Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
