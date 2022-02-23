Pogacar wins Stage 4 to take lead of UAE Tour

The defending champion is a two-time Tour de France winner

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the fourth stage on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 23 Feb 2022, 5:23 PM

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates won Stage 4, the Burjeel Medical City Stage, of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour on Wednesday.

The defending champion, a two-time winner of the Tour de France, won the 181km stage from Fujairah Fort to Jebel Jais, ahead of Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe).

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) is the new leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the Red Jersey.

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Pogacar said: "It feels amazing to win. It was a hard finale but the team work was super strong today. It was a fast climb with a lot of climbers attacking left and right. The team brought me to the final sprint and I did my best. I'm super happy to take the stage and the jersey today and kick-off the year with a win.”

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT:

1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 181km in 4h49’24”, average speed 37.525km/h

2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

3 - Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION:

1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

2 - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2"

3 - Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) at 13"

OFFICIAL JERSEYS:

Red Jersey [General Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Green Jersey [Points Classification]: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)

White Jersey [Young Rider Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Black Jersey [Intermediate Sprint Classification]: Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)