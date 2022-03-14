Pogačar takes the trident at Tirreno-Adriatico

Abramovich, 55, was one of a further seven more oligarchs hit
Sports2 days ago
After a dominant display on Stage 6, which he won solo, Tadej Pogačar cemented his overall crown at Tirreno-Adriatico for the second consecutive year.
On a final day for the sprinters, Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) was the winner in San Benedetto del Tronto, but the overall crown belonged to Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates.
“I enjoyed the stage today and in general it was a great week. I was focussed right up until the end, as you have to be, as it’s never over until you cross the finish line," Pogačar said.
"The two stage victories were very beautiful. Any race where you can get a victory is amazing. I’m delighted to get my second win here at Tirreno-Adriatico. I’ll take a couple of days rest now and look ahead to Milan-San Remo which will be the next challenge," he added.
At Paris-Nice Joao Almeida secured the white jersey as best young rider of the race and UAE Team Emirates also climbed the podium for winning the team classification after what was a memorable week for the Emirati squad.
“It was a short but hard day out there with tough terrain and rainy weather. I lost contact on the last climb so took the final descent at my own pace, not risking too much," said Almeida.
"I gave my best this week and the whole team showed themselves in a good way. We fought to the end and came away with a stage victory and a jersey so we can be satisfied,” he added.
1. Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) 3:39:58
2. Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel Premier Tech) s.t
3.Kaden Groves (Bike Exchange) s.t
1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) 27h25’53 “
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) + 1’52 ”
3. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) 2’33 “
1.Simon Yates (BikeExchange) 2:52:59
2.Wout Van Aert ( Jumbo-Visma) +9’’
3.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) s.t
4.Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 1’44’’
1.Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) 29:19:15
2.Simon Yates (Bike Exchange) +29’’
3.Dani Martinez (Ineos) +39’’
8.Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) 5’43’’
Abramovich, 55, was one of a further seven more oligarchs hit
Sports2 days ago
“But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive," says Blues manager Thomas Tuchel
Sports2 days ago
India have not lost a series at home in the longest format since their 2-1 defeat by England in 2012
Sports3 days ago
Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were said to be involved in a angry tirade in the referee's room following the club's Champions League exit at Real Madrid
Sports3 days ago
The 23-year-old, who won the Strade Bianche last weekend, now boasts a nine-second advantage over Belgian Remco Evenepoel in the general classification
Sports3 days ago
Sam Sunderland lands third bikes title
Sports3 days ago
"It still hasn’t really sunk in," said Warner ahead of the second Test starting in Karachi from Saturday
Sports4 days ago