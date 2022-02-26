Pogacar summits Jebel Hafeet to win UAE Tour

The Slovenian, a two-time winner of the prestigious Tour de France, defends his title

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates celebrates after winning the seventh stage to claim the UAE Tour for a second time. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 5:15 PM

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has won the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on Saturday.

Pogacar won Stage 7, the Mubadala Stage, 148km from Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet.

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) complete the final podium.

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Pogacar said: "I'm super happy to take a win at Jebel Hafeet for a third time. It suits me well. We were riding for the stage win today, Joao [Almeida] tried to attack to steal the win but Adam [Yates] was very strong and covered it. Then we switched focus to the sprint. At one moment I was really suffering but luckily Adam slowed down too. Winning the UAE Tour was a really big goal for the team. I'm super proud and very happy, thanks to everyone for their support.”

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at 22"

3 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 48"

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT

1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 148km in 3h20’24”, average speed 44.311km/h

2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1"

3 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 5"