Pogacar summits Jebel Hafeet to win UAE Tour

F1 said in a statement that it is “closely watching the very fluid developments” but made no further comment on whether the race in Sochi would be cancelled
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has won the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on Saturday.
Pogacar won Stage 7, the Mubadala Stage, 148km from Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet.
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) complete the final podium.
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, Pogacar said: "I'm super happy to take a win at Jebel Hafeet for a third time. It suits me well. We were riding for the stage win today, Joao [Almeida] tried to attack to steal the win but Adam [Yates] was very strong and covered it. Then we switched focus to the sprint. At one moment I was really suffering but luckily Adam slowed down too. Winning the UAE Tour was a really big goal for the team. I'm super proud and very happy, thanks to everyone for their support.”
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at 22"
3 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 48"
PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT
1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), 148km in 3h20’24”, average speed 44.311km/h
2 - Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1"
3 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) at 5"
In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rublev posted a photo on Instagram of two characters featuring the colours of the two nations' respective flags hugging each other
Pogacar retains the Red Jersey and extends his lead in the General Classification by 2" courtesy of an intermediate sprint, awarding a time bonus
The Olympic Truce, which began seven days before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4, ends seven days after the closing of the March 4-13 Paralympic Games
Russia are set to host the Champions League final at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg in May
Eleven Indians in the field for Royal’s Cup
In the Master Cup category, Abu Dhabi Racing by Prema Emirati driver Khaled Al Qubaisi clinched the title after taking an impressive eight wins in his first full season in the championship
Novak Djokovic will be forced to relinquish the crown even if he wins Dubai for a sixth time, provided the Russian wins the ATP 500 event in Acapulco, where he is making his tournament debut
