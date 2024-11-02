Pinto, Buchard share lead with 68s after Round One of 2024 Dubai Hills Golf Club Amateur Open

Mikhail Pinto (DCGYC), co-leader with a 68, after round one of the Dubai Hills GC Amateur Open, on the 2024 - 25 EGF Men's and Ladies Order of Merits. - Supplied photo

Dubai Creek’s Mikhail Pinto shot a four-under par 68 to share the lead with Thomas Buchard from The Els Club in the first round of the 2024 Dubai Hills Golf Club Amateur Open for men and women.

Pinto was out in one birdie 35 and came home with birdies on holes 11, 14 and 17 with no negative bogeys to be back in 33.

Buchard had a more mixed round – with one eagle on hole 11, five birdies and three bogeys – including dropped shots late in his round on holes 16 and 18.

A field of 71 players are competing in the Men’s Division.

Leading the Ladies’ Gross Division of six players, is Sara Engsig (EGF) with a three under par 69 – four shots ahead of second-placed Lucia Maturi (JGE).

Conor Rogers Operations Manager, Dubai Hills Golf Club, said: “We have had an excellent round one with nine players beating par in both the Maen’s and Ladies’ Divisions. We are proud of the condition of the playing surfaces of the course – especially the greens.

“We look forward to an exciting finish to this 36-hole event. It looks like there are plenty of players in the mix – with some good golf already played and still ahead of us tomorrow (Sunday). Good luck to all players,” Rogers added.

Tee times for round two on Sunday start at 7.00 am off both tees – both one and ten, with the Men’s leading threes-ball off at 8.36 am off tee one and the Ladies’ leading three-ball off at 7.48 am, again off tee one.

First Round Scores

Men’s Gross

Pinto (Dubai Creek) 68.

Buchard (The Els Club, Dubai) 68.

Craig (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 70.

Mullane (EGF) 70.

Men’s Net

Buchard (1, The Els Club, Dubai) 67.