Photos: A look through Brazilian football icon Pele's incredible career

The last encounter between the Premier League rivals in October led to several unsavoury incidents on and off the field
Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the "beautiful game," died on Thursday at the age of 82.
"Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram.
Born October 23, 1940, in the southeastern city of Tres Coracoes, Edson Arantes do Nascimento – Pele's real name – grew up selling peanuts on the street to help his impoverished family get by.
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, tapping his preternatural athleticism despite his relatively small size – 1.70 metres (just under five-foot-seven).
Here is a look at the late legend's incredible career, in numbers:
