Philipsen wins Stage 5 of UAE Tour; Pogacar extends his lead

Sports1 day ago
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won Stage 5, the Marjan Stage, of the fourth edition of the UAE Tour, organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, on Thursday.
Philipsen won the 182km stage from Ras al Khaimah Corniche to Al Marjan Island, ahead of Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and Sam Bennett (BORA - hansgrohe).
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retains the Red Jersey and extends his lead in the General Classification by 2" courtesy of an intermediate sprint, awarding a time bonus.
Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Jasper Philipsen said: "It was a really fast finish. We lined up really well with the team and had a good plan but then my lead out man's chain dropped in the last kilometer so it was chaos trying to find a good wheel. It all came out well in the end though and I'm super happy. We'll go for it tomorrow, anything after this is an extra bonus.”
The Red Jersey Tadej Pogacar said: "I had a puncture today but I didn't panic, it happens sometimes. The team was perfect and I was not stressed at all. Alpecin-Fenix were attacking for the stage and the team was present at every attack. I saw the opportunity to take some seconds in the intermediate sprint and took it. You always need to be careful with echelons in cycling but here in the UAE you can move up if you're strong because of the big roads.”
PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT:
1 - Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), 182km in 4h17’05”, average speed 42.476km/h
2 - Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) s.t.
3 - Sam Bennett (BORA - hansgrohe) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION:
1 - Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
2 - Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at 4"
3 - Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) at 14"
OFFICIAL JERSEYS:
Red Jersey [General Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Green Jersey [Points Classification]: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix)
White Jersey [Young Rider Classification]: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)
Black Jersey [Intermediate Sprint Classification]: Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-Rusvelo)
