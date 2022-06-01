PFL's Jarrah Al-Silawi blazing a trail for Arab fighters on the global stage

The big-punching Jordanian is arguably one of the fastest-rising stars in the region

Jordan'sJarrah Al-Silawi has been a path breaker for Arab mixed martial arts fighters.Courtesy PFL

Over the years, the Middle East has emerged as a goldmine of mixed martial arts (MMA) talent just waiting to be tapped. While the region is already aware of just how good these fighters are, global fans on are beginning to discover more of their potential thanks to fighters like Jarrah Al Silawi.

A former two-division champion in the regional circuit, Al Silawi got the call to compete on the PFL’s Contender Series in early 2022. The 29-year old immediately put the league’s welterweight roster on notice with a first-round knockout over American Michael Lilly to earn a contract on the PFL’s main roster.

This stellar showing also made him one of the names to watch out for once the 2022 PFL Regular Season began. True enough, Al Silawi delivered in his 2022 season opener, defeating former UFC veteran Gleison Tibau to move closer to clinching a spot in the 2022 PFL Playoffs where he will face unbeaten Russian fighter Magomed Umalatov.

If Al-Silawi can secure one more impressive win, he all but locks up a spot in the semifinals and moves even closer to becoming the league’s first Middle Eastern titleholder. A PFL title run will indeed be life-changing for Al-Silawi, as he’ll also be pocketing a cool million-dollar purse along with the PFL Welterweight Championship.

A title run will also speak to the level of talent that Al-Silawi indeed possesses. Should he win it all, he will emerge as the league’s best 170-pounder, besting the likes of two-time champion Ray Cooper III and former world champion Rory MacDonald. Al-Silawi also proves that Middle Eastern fighters like him can compete and succeed on a global stage like the PFL.

Jarrah Al-Silawi lands a punch on Gleison Tibau at PFL 3

Currently seen in over 160+ countries worldwide through major broadcasters like ESPN in the US, DirecTV in Latin America, MolaTV in Southeast Asia, and MBC in the Middle East, the PFL has reached unparalleled growth in terms of global distribution and digital expansion. This allows fighters to be able to showcase their talents in front of millions of viewers all over the globe.

The PFL also continues to be the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league in the world, having reached the summit of the industry in just four short years. The league’s quick ascent to success can be attributed to the PFL’s unique sports-style tournament format, as well as their roster of world-class fighters, just like Al-Silawi.

If Al-Silawi can continuously succeed on a platform as big as the PFL, it no doubt opens the doors for other Middle Eastern talents to aspire to compete in the league as well. An influx of fighters from the region will also put the Middle East on the map of hotbeds for MMA talent along with Brazil, Asia, Russia, and the USA.

The future is indeed very bright for Al-Silawi, who can change the course of his career if he can go all the way and become this season’s PFL Welterweight Champion. More importantly, a title run could also help Al-Silawi change the course of the Middle Eastern MMA scene and give them a pathway to the global stage.