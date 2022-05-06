PFL continues global expansion with sights set on the Middle East

MMA blockbuster boasts growth of 100 per cent in terms of audience viewership

Sean Loughlin will join the PFL as Senior Vice President Global Brand, Digital, and Social.

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 9:47 PM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 10:25 PM

The Professional Fighting League (PFL), one of the world’s best mixed martial arts promotions, continues to redefine itself while setting its sights on the Middle East.

Sean Loughlin, one of the newest acquisitions to the executive team at PFL, will pear head broadening its global aspect of the league and sport.

Loughlin will serve as Senior Vice President Global Brand, Digital, and Social.

With the 2022 regular season in full swing, the fastest growing and most innovative league in sports was in action this week at Arlington, Texas where it hosted a regular-season fight night filled featuring some of the most exciting MMA talents.

Encompassing six divisions the PFL crown a world champion each season along with the biggest prize in MMA history, a staggering $1 million.

Jordan’s Jarrah Al Silawi was the Arab star Arab in a collection of fighter talent that includes the likes of Olympians Kayla Harrison and Claressa Shields, along with Ray Cooper III, Rory MacDonald, and Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis. (below).

The PFL is broadcast to over 180 countries on premier services such as ESPN, fuboTV, and many others, showing a growth of 100 percent in terms of audience viewership on ESPN compared to the previous year, and trending towards another 100 percent growth this year.

But the depth and widespread branding of PFL goes further than just a deep roster representing 25 countries and worldwide distribution. Major brands such as Bose, IBM, DraftKings, GEICO, Socios.com, the United States Air Force and Marine Corps, CarParts.com, and more are all on board with the league.

In terms of boosting the digital and gaming fronts, PFL is reimagining the way NFTs are launched and will be producing the first-ever PFL mobile game this season in collaboration with superstar musician Wiz Khalifa (below). That will also lead to hosting Rivals Gaming and PFL tournaments.

As part of its international expansion with the PFL playoffs taking place this August in London, England, New York City will also be home to the MMA blockbuster in 2023 featuring the launch of PFL Europe and PFL Latin America.

