Peter Cowen Diary:  Reflections on the new breed of players, LIV Golf and the Majors

I am now off to Houston, Texas for this week’s LIV Golf event after which I plan to stay on in the US for the third Major of the year, next week’s US Open at Pinehurst.
I was with Danny Willett at the European Open last week.
Danny narrowly missed the cut – however, we both saw signs that he was on his way back to the ‘old’ Danny. He just believes he needs some more time and to play in more tournaments, apparently ‘more reps’ is the modern saying.
I also had a look at the game of Guido Migliozzi who I have been helping since the end of 2023.
Despite a disappointing finish in Hamburg over the weekend I am a big fan of Guido and believe big things are just around the corner for the Italian. For those who didn’t know, Guido lives in Dubai – another of the growing number of golfers who have chosen to base themselves in Dubai.
On reflection of my visit to the European Open – it is the first time I have come away from an event realizing I hardly knew anyone on the range.
There is a new breed of youngster that is developing on the DP World Tour.
I spend most of my time these days at LIV Golf events and the Majors – with my current stable of players now including Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood, Thomas Pieters, Carlos Ortiz, Joaquin Niemann and Harold Varner III.
I just hope the world of golf can come together sooner rather than later – I am sure it is not an easy resolution that is acceptable to all parties. There are so many different agendas from different stakeholders. All I know is that golfers who come to my range at Rotherham are losing interest in trying to watch golf on TV and understand where players are playing each week on which Tour.
Just one observation I noticed recently was at the USPGA Championship at Valhalla. I was so impressed with how popular Bryson DeChambeau was and the following he had in both the practice rounds and tournament days – even though he was not the winner.
He had a huge gallery throughout the week – a type of player the world of golf should surely embrace.
Both Victor Perez (France) and Thomas Pieters (Bel) look like they are going to be representing their respective countries at the Olympics, August 1st – 4th, 2024.
The Men’s Teams will be confirmed in a couple of weeks on 17th June – I hope all the media can support this initiative – the Olympics should be up there with the elite of all sport – in golf, perhaps just below the Majors. Victor had a great third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour – won by Scot Robert MacIntyre. Victor is a fine player who won the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.
I have been coaching him for three years – he is now moving in the right direction to 84th on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).
The European players are having a good time on the PGA Tour these days – Rory McIlroy is third on their Order of Merit, Ludvig Aberg – is eighth, Shane Lowry – 10th, Matthieu Pavon – 12th, Stephan Jaeger – 17th, Sepp Straka – 22nd and Dubai resident Thomas Detry – 23rd.
I cannot recall the last time that there were seven European players in the Top 25 of the FedEx Cup Standings and with obvious strength on the LIV Golf.
Happy golfing to all those in the UAE!
Peter is now 73 years old and is recognized as one of the top golf coaches in the game – with arguably the most tournament wins to his name. He has Peter Cowen Golf Academies at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and Emirates Golf Club and is Headquartered at Rotherham Driving Range in England.
