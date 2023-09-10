Perfect day, perfect wins for McCann and Taylor at Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Paul Siffre and Mike Robson finish second and third in first Qualifying Round of The H-Cup Series 2023-2024

Left to right: Mounzer Joujou, Pierre Xu, Christopher Andrews, Raymond Logan, Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze, Laira Taylor, Graeme McCann, Mike Robson, & Mel Russ.

One handicapper Graeme McCann posted a brilliant 39 Stableford points to win the Division A (Handicap + to 12) of the H-Cup Series 2023-2024 event held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Each competitor used their full course handicap as the Tournament handicap allowance which was taken at the appropriate stroke index holes.

Graeme took full advantage of a perfect day for scoring, to post an outward half of 19 points with 2 gross birdies. He kept his cool on the back nine where he posted another 20 points.

The total of 39 points gave him a win by one point against two contenders Paul Siffre (1) 38 points, who took third place by virtue of a count-back against Mike Robson (scratch).

In Division B (Handicap 13 above), Laira Taylor (35) posted her best round of golf by far with 43 Stableford points to claim the title by a clear four points margin from Mel Russ (16).

Starting on Hole 9, Mel led the field with a superb 21 points; however, Laira took control on their final nine holes with a brilliant score of 23 points to secure the title. Pierre Xu (19) took the third place spot with a Stableford points of 38.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze and Club Vice-Captain Matthew Derrick handed out the prizes.