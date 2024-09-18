E-Paper

Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's F1 crash

Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz were battling for third place in Baku when they collided and ended up in the wall

By Reuters

Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:56 AM

Sergio Perez's father was stable in hospital in Mexico City after he collapsed at home following the Red Bull Formula One driver's heavy crash in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, local media reported on Tuesday.

A statement from the Scuderia Perez race organisation said Antonio Perez Garibay, 65, would remain under close medical supervision for several days.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Everything happened after the accident," a Spanish-language website quoted him saying from the hospital. "It may be that the shock of the accident triggered it. They are already checking my heart to see why I fainted."

Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz were battling for third place in Baku when they collided and ended up in the wall, with a virtual safety car deployed to the end of the race. Both walked away unhurt.

There was no immediate public comment from Perez, who is due to race again in Singapore this weekend.

